Global opera icon Andrea Bocelli buys a luxury residence in Dubai

Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, with opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

Dubai continues to cement its status as a global hub for luxury real estate, attracting world-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who has purchased a residence within the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti.

The acquisition was confirmed during a signing ceremony at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, attended by Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, who emphasized the significance of this deal in enhancing the UAE’s image as a global center for luxury living and investments.

“We are honored to welcome the legendary Andrea Bocelli to the Binghatti family. Andrea’s trust in our group is a testament to the unmatched luxury and bespoke design our brand is committed to delivering to our esteemed clients,” said Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti. Located in Business Bay, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti features the region’s first private beach inspired by the French Riviera and residences with unique architectural character. Bocelli’s home includes premium amenities like a private swimming pool and panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

The Bocelli family’s choice of Bugatti Residences underscores their admiration for architectural brilliance and luxury, reflecting the singer’s illustrious career as one of opera’s most beloved voices. Neymar Jr., the Brazilian football superstar, recently acquired a penthouse in the same project for Dh200 million (approximately $54.45 million), further showcasing the development’s appeal to global icons and cementing Dubai’s reputation as a premier destination for luxury real estate.