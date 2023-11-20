Ghaya’s ‘World With Purpose’ summit leads conversation on purpose-driven leadership and sustainable business practices in UAE

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 10:59 PM

Ghaya, the UAE-based “purpose to impact” strategy consultancy, recently concluded the inaugural World with purposeSummit 2023. Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and in partnership with Majra, National CSR Fund, global leaders and visionaries gathered to inspire purpose-driven leadership and sustainable practices.

Global leaders and organizations present at the event made the World with purpose Pledge. The Pledge unites global leaders and organizations in prioritizing purpose-driven practices, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and actively contributing to social and environmental impact. This collective commitment fosters collaboration for a sustainable and inclusive future.

John Mirenge, Rwanda’s Ambassador announced the next edition of World with purpose in Rwanda under the Rwanda Development Board and Imbuto Foundation’s auspices, scheduled for early 2025. This year’s event also featured the Impact Seal Award Ceremony by Majra, National CSR Fund, a Knowledge Partner of World with purpose2023. Celebrating 57 outstanding companies, these awards honoured excellence in sustainability and purpose-driven initiatives.

Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Economy commended the World with purpose Summit during the keynote speech, stating, “In a world navigating the complexities of post-pandemic recovery, geopolitical tensions, and the looming spectre of climate change, forums like the World with purpose Summit are not just venues for dialogue but beacons of action towards an impact-driven economy. We are at a pivotal juncture where the integration of purpose and policy is not merely aspirational but essential.”

Roberta Calarese, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ghaya, said, “We were delighted to be in the presence of world leaders and visionaries, united for transformative discussions. Ghaya’s mission is to inspire business leaders to redefine the trajectory of businesses in the Middle East and Africa, fostering purpose-driven approaches to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).”

This year’s summit featured conversations and sessions led by an impressive line-up of speakers on subjects such as impact investing, climate action, and purpose-led business.

Among the highlights were “The Rise of a Global Impact Economy,” featuring speakers like Mr. Bertrand Badré on finance’s role in global well-being. Insights from Mr. Armen Sarkissian, former Armenian president, and discussions by Ramesh Srinivasan and Marie-Laure Schaufelberger underscored the summit’s multifaceted approach to global issues. The session “Unleashing the Power of Purpose-led Business as a Force for Good” included impactful presentations, notably Bruno Roche’s “Heal Business to Heal the World,” emphasizing the transformative potential of purpose-driven business models for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Several UAE youth leaders were invited to engage in discussions about co-creating a better future at the summit, contributing collective wisdom to discussions aligned with the theme, “Enabling the Rise of a Global Impact Economy.”

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder and Managing Director of Goumbook and Co-Founder of Ghaya, said, “The discussions and workshops at this year’s World with purposeSummit emphasized the significance of collaboration and purpose-driven initiatives to unleash the power of business as a force for good. Ghaya remains committed to enabling global prosperity and creating a lasting impact on our world.”

The World with purpose Summit, a global platform, catalysed the transformation of businesses into positive forces. Focused on fostering purpose-driven leadership, it emphasized the significance of UN SDGs, nurturing impactful partnerships, and exchanging global thought leadership and innovative ideas for lasting change.