GCC, Indonesia launches free trade agreement talks

The event was highlighted by the signing of a joint statement by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi. — WAM

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:07 PM

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Indonesia initiated negotiations for the Indonesia-GCC Free Trade Agreement (I-GCC FTA) at the Trade Ministry in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The event was highlighted by the signing of a joint statement by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The agreement marks the official start of talks to forge a comprehensive trade deal to boost trade and investment between the GCC member states and Indonesia.

The proposed FTA is expected to establish a framework for increased cooperation, streamline regulations governing investments, and create new job opportunities. This development underscores both sides' commitment to deepening their economic partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration.