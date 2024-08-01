E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

GCC, Indonesia launches free trade agreement talks

Agreement marks the official start of talks to forge a comprehensive trade deal

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
The event was highlighted by the signing of a joint statement by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi. — WAM
The event was highlighted by the signing of a joint statement by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi. — WAM

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:07 PM

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Indonesia initiated negotiations for the Indonesia-GCC Free Trade Agreement (I-GCC FTA) at the Trade Ministry in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The event was highlighted by the signing of a joint statement by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.


The agreement marks the official start of talks to forge a comprehensive trade deal to boost trade and investment between the GCC member states and Indonesia.

The proposed FTA is expected to establish a framework for increased cooperation, streamline regulations governing investments, and create new job opportunities. This development underscores both sides' commitment to deepening their economic partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration.


The GCC Secretary-General emphasised that the initiative to launch FTA negotiations with Indonesia aligns with the GCC's strategic goals of expanding relationships with key international partners. He highlighted that Indonesia is a priority for the GCC as they pursue agreements that reflect the shared desire to strengthen economic ties.

The FTA is anticipated to serve as a crucial platform for advancing the GCC's economic diversification strategies and achieving their broader economic visions.

The initial round of negotiations is scheduled to commence in 2024, with a target completion date within the next 24 months. This agreement is expected to pave the way for enhanced economic cooperation and mutual growth between the GCC and Indonesia.


More news from Business