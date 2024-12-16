FTA launches world's first tax refund system for e-commerce retail purchases for tourists

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) announced the launch of a new VAT refund system for E-Commerce Retail Purchases for tourists during their stay in the UAE, which is considered the world's first of its kind.

In a statement issued on Monday, the FTA said that the launch of this new system, in collaboration with Planet, the authorised operator of the VAT refund system for tourists, aligns with the Authority's plans to adopt proactive solutions within the framework of innovation and digital transformation.

The FTA, in collaboration with the authorised operator, has developed a plan to include platforms and e-commerce retailers registered with the Authority in the "VAT Refund for Tourists on E-Commerce Purchases" system during their stay in the UAE.

This step builds upon achievements made in this field over the past years, as the Authority had launched more than two years ago a fully digital VAT refund system for tourists.

This system is entirely paperless and continuously updated, offering a digital platform that allows tourists to easily scan their passports, complete purchase transactions, and automatically share them in the form of digital invoices.

Tourists can also verify their invoices via the shoppers' portal, providing a seamless shopping experience with fast and fully digital VAT refund procedures for eligible purchases.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of FTA, stated, "We are proud of the success of the Federal Tax Authority in launching the world's first electronic system that enables tourists to recover VAT on their e-commerce purchases during their stay in the UAE. This is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to develop its systems and provide innovative services that set global benchmarks."