Former Majid Al Futtaim CEO shares insights on leadership and innovation

Distinguished business leader and former Majid Al Futtaim Group CEO Alain Bejjani delivered insights on leadership, sustainability and technological innovation at a high-level seminar hosted by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders, government officials and academics, Bejjani emphasised the critical importance of decisive leadership during periods of regional and global uncertainty.

Bejjani said: “The UAE has consistently demonstrated how strong leadership can create stability amid regional challenges. In today’s complex business environment, leaders must not only navigate uncertainty but transform it into opportunity through strategic thinking and robust financial management.”

Drawing from his extensive experience leading one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, Bejjani addressed the evolving landscape of corporate sustainability.

He said: “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses approach sustainability. It’s no longer just about environmental compliance – it’s about meeting the sophisticated demands of consumers who increasingly make decisions based on corporate environmental responsibility.”

He emphasised that while implementing sustainable practices requires significant investment, it has become essential for long-term business success. “Companies that view sustainability as a core business driver rather than a compliance exercise will be better positioned to thrive in tomorrow’s economy,” he said. The Lebanese-born business leader, who steered Majid Al Futtaim’s operations across thirteen countries from 2015 to 2022, also shared perspectives on the transformation of workplace dynamics, particularly in light of recent global changes. “The traditional metrics of productivity are being redefined. Success in today’s business environment demands both smart work and hard work – it’s about maximising impact rather than simply counting hours,” he said. Addressing the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, Bejjani highlighted both opportunities and challenges. “We’re at a crucial juncture where AI is being shaped not just by governments or tech giants, but by users worldwide. Understanding this dynamic is essential for business leaders as we navigate the future of technology in commerce,” he said.

The seminar, organised by Sharjah Asset Management as part of its commitment to fostering economic development and knowledge sharing, brought together key stakeholders from across the MENA region.