Flora group unveils residential project on Dubai Islands

Flora Group of Dubai has unveiled its luxurious beach-front apartment project on Dubai Island, the first of five projects worth Dh2.5 billion being undertaken by its real estate unit, Flora Realty.

VA Hassan, chairman of Flora Group, a leading hospitality industry player in the UAE, said Flora Isle, featuring 251 beachfront apartments overlooking a sprawling golf course on the other side, reflect the group’s commitment to thoughtful design and sustainability. “Together, these five projects represent an investment of Dh2.5 billion—a testament to our confidence in Dubai’s future and our commitment to contributing to its growth.”

“For over 25 years, Flora Hospitality has been a name associated with trust and quality in both the UAE and India. Those experiences shaped who we are today, and it feels like a natural step for us to now venture into real estate development. It’s a continuation of our belief in creating spaces that bring value to people’s lives,” said Hassan.

At a press briefing, Hassan said the group’s first project, Burj Royale in Downtown Dubai, was a significant milestone. “It was sold out, delivered on time, and taught us invaluable lessons. Today, we take another step forward with Flora Isle, a collection of beachfront residences that reflect our commitment to thoughtful design and sustainability.” Also present at the launch event were Mohamed Rafi, CEO; Noordheen Babu, managing director; Firosh Kalam, managing director; and Anura Mathai, director of New Initiatives, all of Flora Group along with MA Mohammed, chairman Flora Group India. Hassan said Flora Isle project has been recognized with the Middle East Design Award 2024 for Best Residential Project. “This award belongs as much to our talented design partners, JT&P Design Consultants, as it does to our dedicated team. We are also grateful to our development partner, Centurion, and sales and marketing partner, Octa, for their expertise and support in making this vision a reality.”

Hassan said the launch of Flora Isle is not just a celebration of a new project but “a reflection of the entire journey that Flora Group has undertaken—from humble beginnings to achieving dreams and creating impactful, meaningful spaces in both the hospitality and real estate sectors. With these projects, we aim to contribute not just to the skyline but also to the community, creating spaces that enrich lives.”