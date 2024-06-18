Financial firms' investment decisions key to sustainability

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:12 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:13 PM

The decisions that financial services firms make on investment and credit provision will be central to the global drive for sustainability. That is why regulators are putting in place onerous environmental, social and governance (ESG) data collection and disclosure requirements for financial institutions (FIs): Sustainable firms could attract more capital, and on more favourable terms, than unsustainable firms, a new study says.

According to the ‘Sustainability reporting for banks: the climb starts here’ by the London Institute of Banking & Finance Mena, while the organisational requirements of collecting the number of distinct data points required for sustainability reporting may seem overwhelming, the way in which all firms conduct their business will, nonetheless, fundamentally change. “That is why effort and resource must be directed at ESG reporting. It will not only prove beneficial to the firm, it will soon be a requirement of doing business, on the same footing as financial reporting,” the white paper, written by Emmanuel Rondeau and Rutang Thanawalla, said.

The landscape for sustainability reporting is currently fragmented, the white paper showed. Different jurisdictions have different aims and are adopting different standards, with different timelines for reporting. Different reporting standards have different priorities. . Firms that are in scope in multiple jurisdictions need to produce a range of sustainability reports that meet those various timelines.

As the value chains of FIs and corporates naturally overlap, securing the right data and, hence, moving the dial on the quality of sustainability reporting will be a challenge for FIs.

In the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, after two successive COP summits, sustainability is in the regulatory spotlight. Research by EY finds that the majority of banks in Mena have introduced ESG strategies, though few have yet to put in place ESG KPIs.

When it comes to regulation, a number of ESG guidelines, metrics, and disclosure requirements have been introduced. In the interests of standardisation, in January 2023, the GCC Exchanges Committee introduced the Unified ESG Metrics for GCC listed companies. However, those rules are voluntary and did not replace any mandatory guidelines already in place.