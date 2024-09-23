UniCredit ups stake in Commerzbank to 21%

70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
Italian lender UniCredit said on Monday it has increased its stake in German rival Commerzbank to around 21 per cent, a move that makes it the largest shareholder.
Italy’s second-biggest bank, which surprised markets 10 days ago by revealing a nine- per cent stake in Commerzbank, said it took another 11.5 per cent through financial instruments.
UniCredit added that it has requested European Central Bank permission to raise its stake to 29.9 per cent.
The news it was seeking permission to raise that figure fuelled speculation that UniCredit, which already owns German lender HypoVereinsbank, might take over Commerzbank outright.
UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel ruled out a takeover bid in an interview last week.
On Monday the Italian lender said it had “full flexibility and optionality to either retain its shareholding, sell its participation... or increase the stake further.”
It would depend on the talks with Commerzbank, its management and supervisory boards, as well as its wider stakeholders in Germany, it said.
Commerzbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Berlin bailed out Commerzbank with billions of euros in 2009 after the global financial crisis pushed it to the brink of collapse.
70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ on inflation
Fame king Sheeraz Hasan unveils Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai at Token2049 in Singapore
Malaysia wants to leverage Dubai’s geographical advantage as a strategic springboard
This new technology has been jointly developed by Microsoft, Invest in Sharjah and Sharjah Publishing City
CFIUS extends timeline to review Nippon Steel's US Steel bid
John has been influential in reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global trade hub
The country's Cepa drive is aimed at removing unnecessary barriers to trade and improving market access for services, including the elimination or reduction of customs duties