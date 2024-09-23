UniCredit ups stake in Commerzbank to 21%

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:34 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:35 PM

Italian lender UniCredit said on Monday it has increased its stake in German rival Commerzbank to around 21 per cent, a move that makes it the largest shareholder.

Italy’s second-biggest bank, which surprised markets 10 days ago by revealing a nine- per cent stake in Commerzbank, said it took another 11.5 per cent through financial instruments.

UniCredit added that it has requested European Central Bank permission to raise its stake to 29.9 per cent.

The news it was seeking permission to raise that figure fuelled speculation that UniCredit, which already owns German lender HypoVereinsbank, might take over Commerzbank outright.

UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel ruled out a takeover bid in an interview last week. On Monday the Italian lender said it had “full flexibility and optionality to either retain its shareholding, sell its participation... or increase the stake further.” It would depend on the talks with Commerzbank, its management and supervisory boards, as well as its wider stakeholders in Germany, it said. Commerzbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berlin bailed out Commerzbank with billions of euros in 2009 after the global financial crisis pushed it to the brink of collapse.