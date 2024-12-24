Turn your savings into rewards with Emirates NBD's Millionaire Account

Save and win big prizes with Emirates NBD's Millionaire Account - Dh57 million up for grabs

Emirates NBD, one of the UAE's leading banks, launched the Millionaire Savings Account, a significant initiative with a remarkable prize pool exceeding Dh57 million. This innovative campaign aims to inspire a culture of saving among customers while offering transformative prizes that have the potential to enhance their financial well-being.

This is quite a significant prize money, more frequent draws, with prize categories specifically designed for nationals, expats, and businessmen. It is so easy to participate; all that a customer needs to do is deposit a minimum of Dh10,000 or maintain an average balance of Dh8,000 for payroll transfers. For every Dh10,000 saved, customers get an entry to the draw. The more you save, the better your chances are of winning big prizes.

The Millionaire Savings Account campaign offers exclusive opportunities for Emirati, resident, and business millionaire categories, with substantial monthly and half-yearly - rewards.

•Emirati and Resident Millionaire Categories: Individual Millionaire Account holders have the chance to win prizes worth Dh45 million, including four bi-annual prizes valued at Dh18 million, 20 Mega monthly prizes of approximately Dh20 million and over 500 monthly prizes amounting to Dh6 million.

•Business Millionaire Category: Business Banking customers too can win prizes worth over Dh12 million, including 4 quarterly grand prizes worth Dh4 million, 60 Mega monthly prizes amounting to Dh 3.6 million and -204 monthly prizes valued at Dh4.44 million.

The peak excitement is during the Mega Draws in February and August 2025, with the ultimate grand prize being Dh5 million for Emiratis and Dh4 Million for Residents.

Don't miss the opportunity to save, win, and change your future finances!

This campaign reflects Emirates NBD's commitment to promoting financial growth and culture among customers. The Millionaire Savings Account rewards every participant for making a move toward greater financial security and inspires the customer to save for more such rewards. Now, the Emirates NBD app allows its customers to easily track their savings and receive updates on their prospects of winning, making financial planning financially even more accessible and engaging.

This means that the campaign is all-inclusive, and there are specific pools for nationals, expats, and businesses. The chances of winning for businesses illustrate the creativity in winning and rewarding customers Emirates NBD.

The Millionaire Savings Account campaign embodies the spirit of transformation and opportunity, showcasing Emirates NBD's dedication to making a meaningful impact on its customers' financial journeys. Emirates NBD stands tall as one of the strongest leaders in financial services while championing saving and securing futures. With 772 winners and 24 among them walking away as instant millionaires. Sign up today; save; and win: let that dream come into being.

For more information about the eligibility, terms, and conditions, please visit the official Emirates NBD Millionaire Accounts page.