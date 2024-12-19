Fractional sukuk issuances to widen investor base

The Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) headquarters. — Supplied photo

The UAE continues to solidify its leadership in the global sukuk market, with nearly $6 billion in foreign currency-denominated sukuk issued during H1 2024, up from approximately $4 billion in the same period last year. The UAE accounted for 33 per cent (around $2.25 billion) of the $6.8 billion in sustainable sukuk issued in H1 2024, demonstrating the country’s leadership in green Islamic finance.

Historically, sukuk investments have been out of reach for retail investors due to high minimum investment thresholds, typically set at $200,000. However, the market is changing, allowing lower levels of investment. “Innovative solutions like Fractional Sukuks, like those tested by ADIB, enable retail participation with investments as low as $1,000, allowing more access to such investments. This innovation fosters financial inclusion, allowing smaller investors to contribute to and benefit from the sustainable and Sharia-compliant Sukuk market,” Amit Malhotra, ADIB’s global head of retail banking, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Amit Malhotra, ADIB’s global head of retail banking With the expectation of rate cuts in 2025, global sukuk issuances are expected to rise next year. “The debt capital market in the GCC is about $1 trillion outstanding, with sukuk at 37 per cent. With the introduction of fractional Sukuk, the mass market’s accessibility forecasts significant growth,” Malhotra said. “Since this is the first and only offering of its kind in the market, it is expected to capture substantial interest from investors. We will see more issuances coming from corporates as a way to diversify their funding, especially as liquidity in this part of the world is improving. The rise of tokenised sukuk will also reduce issuance costs and make it more attractive for retail investors,” he added. Malhotra anticipates strong adoption of fractional sukuk among its customers. “The early response has been highly encouraging, with over 1,000 sign-ups recorded within just a few days of launch,” he added.

Regulatory changes for fractional sukuk focus on lowering investment limits, enabling secure digital platforms for fractionalisation, and ensuring risk protections. “Approvals, like those from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority, make sukuk more accessible to retail investors, encouraging financial inclusion and safer participation in the market,” Malhotra said.