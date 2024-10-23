FAB Asset Management raises close to $200 million through successful launch of fixed maturity portfolio

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has raised almost $200 million assets under management (AUM) through a new Fixed Maturity Portfolio (FMP) launched on October 9, marking record subscription levels. The portfolio includes the second series of FAB’s conventional fixed maturity portfolio, following a successful first series roll-out in 2023, as well as the bank’s first Shariah-compliant FMP.

Launched to meet the varying needs and investment preferences of FAB clients, these funds were made available to professional investors and hold a duration of three years – with the FAB Mena Plus Fixed Maturity Portfolio Series 2 yielding a net 5.50 per cent and FAB Sukuk MENA Plus Fixed Maturity Portfolio Series 1 yielding a net 4.50 per cent.

The portfolios have been designed to deliver a high yield with the quarterly dividends paid out or reinvested. The income is generated from carefully selected bonds and sukuk across regions and sectors, offering a well-diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments to reduce volatility and risk. FAB Asset Management’s new FMP is ideal for income-seeking investors looking to lock in attractive returns and optimally manage risk in a declining interest rate environment.



Boasting over two decades of regional experience, FAB Asset Management is one of the largest MENA-focused managers, with investment expertise across various asset classes and diverse client base, which includes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, financial institutions, family offices, insurance companies and individuals.