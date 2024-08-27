Dubai authority fines former banker Dh3.6 million over 'misleading conduct'

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Former private banker Peter Georgiou has been fined $980,020 (about Dh3.6 million) for misleading conduct and his involvement in the violations of his former employer, Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited (MMEL), said the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Georgiou, a former private banker at MMEL, has also been banned from holding any office or working for a DFSA-authorsed firm and is restricted from providing financial services in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The DFSA found that Georgiou lacked integrity and was unfit to work in the DIFC’s financial sector. Specifically, the authority discovered that the former banker:

Deliberately misled MMEL’s compliance team and withheld crucial information to bypass MMEL’s anti-money laundering (AML) systems and controls.

Sent a forged, deceptive email to a client.

Provided false information to the DFSA during an interview.

In July 2023, the DFSA fined MMEL $3 million for having inadequate AML systems and controls. Georgiou was found to have played a role in MMEL’s failure to:

Conduct proper due diligence on existing customers, especially when there were doubts about their documents or suspicions of money laundering.

Assess clients’ financial markets experience adequately when classifying them as Professional Clients.

Ian Johnston, chief executive of the DFSA, said: “The DFSA expects those working in financial services within the DIFC to comply with the DFSA’s AML rules. We also expect firms and individuals to engage with the DFSA in an open and honest manner, and to uphold the highest standards of integrity.