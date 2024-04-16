American Home Assurance Company Financial Statement
Report of the independent auditor on the summary ﬁnancial information to the Directors of American Home Assurance Company in respect of its Dubai Branch
Our opinion
In our opinion, the accompanying summary ﬁnancial information derived from the audited ﬁnancial statements of American Home Assurance Company - Dubai Branch (the "Branch") for the year ended 31 December 2023 is consistent, in all material respects, with those audited ﬁnancial statements.
The summary ﬁnancial information
The Branch's summary ﬁnancial information derived from the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Branch for the year ended 31 December 2023 comprises:
. The summary statement of ﬁnancial position as at 31 December 2023; and
. The summary statement of proﬁt and loss and other comprehensive income for the year then ended.
The summary ﬁnancial information does not contain all the disclosures required by IFRS Accounting Standards. Reading the summary ﬁnancial information, and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The audited ﬁnancial statements, and the summary ﬁnancial information, do not reﬂect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited ﬁnancial statements.
The audited ﬁnancial statements and our audit report thereon
We expressed an unqualiﬁed audit opinion on the audited ﬁnancial statements in our report dated 29 March 2024
Responsibilities of management for the summary ﬁnancial information
Management is responsible for the preparation of the summary ﬁnancial information in accordance with the requirements of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates ("CBUAE").
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary ﬁnancial information is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited ﬁnancial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised), 'Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements'.
Restriction on distribution and use
The summary ﬁnancial information has been prepared for the sole use of the management of the Branch to assist them in complying with their reporting obligation as per the CBUAE requirements and should not be distributed to any other parties as it may not be suitable for another purpose.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited Partnership Dubai Branch 5 April 2024
Stuart Alexander Scoular
Registered Auditor Number: 5563 Place: Dubai, United Arab Emirates