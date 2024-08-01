Fertiglobe reports H1 2024 revenues of $1.048 billion

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:17 PM

Fertiglobe on Thursday reported H1 2024 revenues of $1.048 billion, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of $378 million, adjusted net profit of $134 million, and free cash flows of $225 million.

The company reported Q2 2024 revenues of $496 million, adjusted Ebitda of $156 million, and adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of $15 million.

Despite the increase in natural gas costs and the steady level of grain prices in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024, nitrogen prices have been impacted by delayed demand, cautious buying behaviour and reduced urea imports from India, partially offset by some supply disruptions towards the end of the quarter.

Fertiglobe’s strong balance sheet position and effective cash flow management continue to enable the company to pursue growth initiatives, whilst balancing shareholder returns. In light of this, a proposal for H1 2024 dividends will be presented to the Board for approval in September 2024, with payment in October 2024.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, said: “Over the past quarter, Fertiglobe has taken important steps towards achieving its strategic business objectives by maintaining the positive momentum surrounding some of its most significant operational projects and decarbonisation initiatives.

“Firstly, Fertiglobe, in partnership with TA’ZIZ, GS Energy Corporation, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., has taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the TA’ZIZ 1 mtpa low carbon ammonia project and has awarded the construction contract to Tecnimont S.p.A,, with production expected to start in 2027. I am also excited about our selection as the winning bidder in the first-of-its-kind H2Global auction.

“As the winning bidder, Fertiglobe will supply renewable ammonia out of Egypt into Europe, under a contract worth up to €397 million and at a delivered price of €1,000 per ton until 2033. The agreement provides a framework for demand and pricing support, helping Fertiglobe and the consortium behind Egypt Green Hydrogen reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first integrated green hydrogen plant in Africa and the first outside of Europe, by H1 2025.”

Finally, supported by Adnoc, Fertiglobe played a key role in delivering the world’s first-ever certified bulk commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia enabled by carbon capture and storage to Mitsui & Co. Ltd for use in clean-power generation in Japan.