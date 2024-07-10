Fed would not wait for 2% inflation to consider rate cut: Powell

David Ellison, the 41-year-old tech scion, will become chairman and chief executive of the new Paramount
The US central bank will not want to wait for inflation to cool to its two percent target before considering a rate cut, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers Wednesday.
"We've said that you don't want to wait until inflation gets all the way down to two percent, because inflation has a certain momentum," Powell said in testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee.
"If you waited that long, you've probably waited too long," he added. In such a scenario, inflation would go well below the target level -- which is also an undesirable outcome.
Powell was responding to a question on whether the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, would need to dip below two percent at least once in the coming months before officials contemplate rate reductions.
The central bank leader's comments come a day after he noted recent inflation readings have shown "modest" progress, adding that "more good data" would boost confidence that price increases are cooling sustainably.
To combat surging inflation, the Fed in recent years hiked the benchmark lending rate to a decades-high level in hopes of easing demand.
In recent months, policymakers have held rates at a 23-year high. While inflation has peaked, its downward progress has stalled somewhat.
On Wednesday, Powell told lawmakers that he is not yet prepared to express confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to two percent.
Asked about the Fed's political independence, Powell added that this is critical to the central bank's ability to do its job and sustain the faith of people across the political spectrum.
David Ellison, the 41-year-old tech scion, will become chairman and chief executive of the new Paramount
Those with revenue up to Dh3 million can benefit from corporate tax exemption for the tax years ending on or before December 31, 2026
He was among the first few businessmen in the UAE who were granted Golden Visa in 2019
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated