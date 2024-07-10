Fed would not wait for 2% inflation to consider rate cut: Powell

Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell looks on during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report at the US Capitol on July 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.— AFP

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 10:06 PM

The US central bank will not want to wait for inflation to cool to its two percent target before considering a rate cut, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers Wednesday.

"We've said that you don't want to wait until inflation gets all the way down to two percent, because inflation has a certain momentum," Powell said in testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee.

"If you waited that long, you've probably waited too long," he added. In such a scenario, inflation would go well below the target level -- which is also an undesirable outcome.

Powell was responding to a question on whether the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, would need to dip below two percent at least once in the coming months before officials contemplate rate reductions.

The central bank leader's comments come a day after he noted recent inflation readings have shown "modest" progress, adding that "more good data" would boost confidence that price increases are cooling sustainably.