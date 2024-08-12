FDA approves Ascendis Pharma's hormone disorder therapy

The announcements reveal how the company will begin $60 billion in capital investments, nearly doubling spending over the next decade
Ascendis Pharma's said on Monday the US Food & Drug Administration had approved its therapy to treat adult patients with a hormone disorder.
Ascendis, which had been trying for years to bring the treatment to market, anticipates initial supply of the once-daily therapy will be available in the first quarter of 2025.
The Danish drugmaker's treatment, Yorvipath, will become the only approved treatment for the condition in the United States after rival Takeda stops manufacturing its injection, Natpara, at the end of this year.
Natpara was initially approved in 2015, but unresolved supply issues have resulted in discontinuation of the treatment.
The condition, hypoparathyroidism, is a rare endocrine disease caused by low levels of parathyroid hormone that impact multiple organs and affects an estimated 70,000 to 90,000 people in the United States, according to the company. Low production of parathyroid hormone in hypoparathyroidism leads to abnormally low calcium levels in the blood and an increase of phosphorus.
The announcements reveal how the company will begin $60 billion in capital investments, nearly doubling spending over the next decade
The report sparks fresh criticism from India's opposition political parties who demand a parliamentary probe
In January 2023, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities
'Something big soon India,' said the post on the X social media account of Hindenburg Research
Lender's senior bankers will now be able to earn payouts of up to 10 times their base salary
UAE retailer will pay first post-IPO interim dividend of Dh103m
Total assets stand at Dh3.15 billion
Sav receives in-principle approval for category 4 licence