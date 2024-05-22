Expo Centre Sharjah to host UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo

Officials at the press conference. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:14 PM

The third UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is set to take place from May 27 to May 29, 2024, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The number of participating exhibitors has gone up to 151 with 282 booths, the event is occupying 8000 square meters space. The scope of exhibits covers tyres, auto parts, new energy vehicles, special vehicles, complete & second-hand vehicle import and export, etc., aims to further strengthen the trade relations and technological exchange in the automotive sector.

“This year, with more then 280 World Renowned Tyre, Auto Parts and Vehicle manufacturers, we’re excited to warmly welcome business people from all over the world to come together again, network with industry peers and explore new business opportunities. The UAE is the largest logistics hub for China in the Middle East, and more than 60% of China’s trade in the region transits through the UAE, we are committed to building a high-quality platform, radiating the Middle East, West Asia, and North Africa, continuing and strengthening the world’s international economic and trade cooperation relations in the Tyre, Auto Parts & Vehicle industry.” said Liu Ju’an, the host of 3rd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo.

In recent years, China’s automotive industry has experienced remarkable growth and development, becoming a pivotal player on the global stage. UAE has been a significant partner in China’s journey, with the two nations engaging in a dynamic and fruitful trade relationship.