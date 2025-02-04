Evergrow Digital partners with Haptik

Pravin Lath, CEO of Evergrow Digital.

Evergrow Digital, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, has joined forces with Haptik, a Reliance Jio company and a global leader in Generative AI solutions to introduce an advanced, first-of-its-kind AI-powered WhatsApp business solution, specifically tailored to meet the region’s unique demands.

By integrating WhatsApp’s Business API with sophisticated AI agents, the new platform empowers businesses to deliver real-time customer interactions, multilingual support across 40+ languages (including Arabic), and advanced automation features such as lead qualification, meeting scheduling, and 24/7 customer support. The solution also seamlessly integrates with existing CRM systems, offering unified customer data and actionable insights to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.

• 60% faster customer response times

• 45% higher customer engagement rates

• 50% increase in qualified leads

• 70% reduction in support resolution times

“By partnering with Haptik, we’re bringing world-class AI capabilities to Middle Eastern businesses through WhatsApp, a preferred communication channel. This collaboration uniquely positions us to support the region’s Ai transformation and elevate customer engagement across key sectors,” said Pravin Lath, CEO of Evergrow Digital. Further he adds, the power of WhatsApp API and Ai Agent together can bring innovation in “Customer Acquisition” and “Customer support” objective of companies by providing seamless intelligent solution instantly. “Evergrow Digital’s marketing expertise and regional presence, combined with our AI capabilities, will revolutionize how businesses engage on WhatsApp. This partnership brings together local market understanding and cutting-edge technology to deliver immediate, measurable impact for businesses across the region,” said Ahshad Jussawala, CEO of Jio Haptik. The solution is rapidly gaining traction across industries such as real estate, e-commerce, and financial services. A prominent real estate firm reported a 50% increase in qualified leads and a 70% reduction in response times within weeks of deploying the platform. This collaboration addresses a growing demand for advanced, AI-driven customer engagement tools in the Middle East, enabling businesses to scale their operations, optimize communication, and deliver superior customer experiences.