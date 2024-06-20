E-Paper

Event management firm seeks to make a difference

Kreative Konnections to offer events, consulting, and lifestyle services

A Staff Reporter
Charu Surtani
Charu Surtani

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:36 PM

Kreative Konnections has announced its official launch, offering a 360° approach to events, consulting, and lifestyle services. Founded in 2022 by Charu Surtani, the company is set to redefine industry standards with its bespoke and innovative solutions.

Kreative Konnections excels in orchestrating unforgettable events, from intimate gatherings to lavish celebrations, meticulously tailored to meet the unique preferences and needs of each client. The consulting division provides strategic expertise in brand development, market positioning, and customized business solutions, empowering clients to achieve their organizational objectives with unparalleled precision and creativity. Additionally, the lifestyle division delivers exclusive luxury travel experiences, personalized concierge services, and holistic wellness packages, significantly enhancing the quality of life for discerning clients seeking extraordinary service.


Charu, inspired by her own experiences as an expat, envisioned Kreative Konnections as a transformative solution for individuals and businesses navigating unfamiliar environments. Her goal is to establish a one-stop platform offering a spectrum of premium services, ensuring convenience and excellence at every touchpoint. Charu’s vision for Kreative Konnections is to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering a seamless blend of creativity and practicality. This launch marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s ambition to become a leading force in the industry.

