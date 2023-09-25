EU Commission blocks Booking's planned acquisition of flight booking provider Etraveli

Dubai energy company embarks on ambitious expansion plan
The European Union's executive arm said on Monday it is blocking leading US online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden's flight booking provider Etraveli Group because it would have allowed it to increase its dominant position on the market on the continent.
The European Commission said it had warned Booking Holdings about its concerns but that the remedies offered by the company were not sufficient. Booking's brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline and Agoda.
Booking Holdings said it plans to appeal, adding that the fusion would have “delivered tremendous benefits for consumers and partners by bringing more options and competitive pricing".
“The company strongly believes the commission is wrong on both the facts of the case and the law applicable to this transaction, which was cleared unconditionally by multiple competition authorities,” it said. “Booking Holdings regrets very much the lack of convergence of the European Commission with other major international enforcers on this pro-competitive transaction.”
Following its investigation, the Commission had opposite views. It believes the proposed 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) deal would have led to higher costs for hotels, and possibly, a negative impact on the price paid by consumers.
ALSO READ:
“Bans are rare, and today’s decision is in fact the first merger to be blocked this year,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.
According to the European Commission, online travel agencies (OTA) handle transactions worth more than 100 billion euros ($106 billion) per year.
Mathias Hedlund, the chief executive officer of Etraveli Group, was disappointed by the commission's move.
"For Etraveli Group to come together with Booking.com beyond the existing commercial partnership would have further benefited European consumers by reducing prices and enhancing competition in the flight sector while undoubtedly having negligible effects in the hotel OTA sector,” he said.
Dubai energy company embarks on ambitious expansion plan
Treatment of foreign entities registered outside the UAE as tax residents carries significant implications§
Microsoft shares perspectives on the transformative trends that will shape the technology landscape in the region
This takes the tally of global engagement centres under LuLu Financial Holdings to 314
Bilateral non-oil trade increased 5% in 2022 to reach $2.2 billion
Positive drilling results have identified a potentially 125km strike
Tenants and brands need to take full accountability and involvement in mall sustainability
South Korea will remove tariffs on almost 90% of all items