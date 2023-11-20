ESG investing projected to reach $53 trillion by 2025

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 11:06 PM

With the UAE hosting the pivotal COP28, the intersection of climate policy and market strategy is more prominent than ever. Discerning traders are positioning themselves to take advantage of specialized financial products that are both climate-forward and financially astute, including the Green Index, the ESG Index, the EV Index, and the EUA Futures CFDs.

These advanced trading instruments and sustainable indices hold a strategic importance in the context of COP28’s environmental mandates, as investors apply non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities, according to the CFA Institute.

“ESG assets are anticipated to surpass $53 trillion by the year 2025 on a global scale, which constitutes over one-third of the projected total assets under management, amounting to $140.5 trillion”, says Ritu Singh, Regional Director of StoneX Group Inc., adding: “This significant growth is driven by a confluence of factors, including the impact of the pandemic and the sustainable recovery initiatives in the United States, European Union, and China.”

On a regional level, the UAE and GCC markets stand at the forefront of promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. In fact, a recent publication by PwC states that “the UAE has been making significant strides towards sustainability and ESG integration, setting a new standard for the entire region”.

In this context, investors have been increasingly interested in the Green Index and the ESG Index, which they can trade while gaining exposure to ESG companies in an index, by purchasing an index mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to replicate the performance of that index.

From one hand, the ESG Index provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating and identifying companies based on the sustainability of their business practices. It serves as a critical benchmark that integrates a company’s environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance standards into its valuation. With COP28 setting new sustainability standards, the ESG Index may serve as a leading indicator for companies likely to outperform in a regulatory environment increasingly favoring sustainable practices.

On the other hand, the Green Index tracks about 30 securities issued for green, social, or sustainable purposes. It offers a sophisticated approach for traders looking to diversify their portfolio with sustainability in mind. It’s a composite of carefully vetted equities, focusing on companies with a significant footprint in green technology and sustainable practices. With COP28 emphasizing sustainable growth, the Green Index is poised to reflect the expected regulatory boosts and technological advancements, thereby offering traders a dynamic tool for environmentally aligned investment.

EUA Futures CFDs have also gained visibility, representing a direct line to the pulse of the carbon market, with EUAs depicting the emission allowances in metric ton of carbon dioxide or an equivalent greenhouse gas by each EU member state. These indices allow traders to speculate on the price of carbon credits, with a keen understanding of the EU’s cap-and-trade system.

In a nutshell, such financial instruments provide sophisticated avenues for aligning trading strategies with the COP28 climate agenda. For traders in the UAE and globally, these tools represent a pathway to potential profitability in a world increasingly driven by green initiatives.