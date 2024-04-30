UAE's Dana Gas says production from Khor Mor field to resume

In the past, several ‘post box’ entities operated out of Mauritius only to secure the tax benefit in India
UAE energy company Dana Gas and its partners have taken steps to resume production at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
It did not specify when production would resume. Local officials had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that it would resume within hours.
Dana Gas said the decision to resume production came after "concrete actions" were taken by the governments of Baghdad and Erbil to "significantly strengthen" defences at Khor Mor after it was targeted by a drone on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
At least four Yemeni workers were killed in the attack, the Kurdish regional government said on X.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Dana Gas added that resuming production was being done "in a phased manner with new measures being implemented to maximise the safety of all personnel and facilities".
ALSO READ:
In the past, several ‘post box’ entities operated out of Mauritius only to secure the tax benefit in India
77% wouldn’t engage with a brand using AI, for at least some services
National Tourism Strategy 2031 aims to increase the contribution of the UAE tourism sector to the national GDP to Dh450 billion
Customer deposits and Islamic customer deposits increased by 2.5% to reach Dh39.5 billion
Annual rents in Dubai are usually paid in two, four or six instalments via post-dated cheques
Saudi Arabia has begun to explore extracting lithium from sea water
RPM reported net profit of Dh49.39 million during 2023
Both parties must be taxable; or become taxable as a result of the transfer