UAE petrol prices rise in August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices rose by up to 6 fils per litre, compared to the rates in July

by

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:49 AM

The UAE on Wednesday (July 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of August 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased the rates by up to 6 fils per litre, compared to prices in July. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:


CategoryPrice per litre (August)Price per litre (July)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.05Dh2.996 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.93Dh2.885 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.86Dh2.806 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh4.44 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh155.55Dh152.49
Special 95 petrolDh149.43Dh146.88
E-plus 91 petrolDh145.86Dh142.8

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh189.1Dh185.38
Special 95 petrolDh181.66Dh178.56
E-plus 91 petrolDh177.32Dh173.6

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrolDh225.7Dh221.26
Special 95 petrolDh216.82Dh213.12
E-plus 91 petrolDh211.64Dh207.2

Web Desk


