UAE petrol prices rise in August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:49 AM

The UAE on Wednesday (July 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of August 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased the rates by up to 6 fils per litre, compared to prices in July. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (August) Price per litre (July) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.05 Dh2.99 6 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.93 Dh2.88 5 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.86 Dh2.80 6 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh4.44 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol Dh155.55 Dh152.49 Special 95 petrol Dh149.43 Dh146.88 E-plus 91 petrol Dh145.86 Dh142.8

Sedan