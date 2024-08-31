UAE petrol prices drop in September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM

The UAE on Saturday (August 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of August 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as 15 fils per litre, compared to prices in August. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (September) Price per litre (August) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.90 Dh3.05 Dh0.15 Special 95 petrol Dh2.78 Dh2.93 Dh0.15 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.71 Dh2.86 Dh0.15

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh7.65 and Dh11.1 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (September) Full tank cost (August) Super 98 petrol Dh147.90 Dh155.55 Special 95 petrol Dh141.78 Dh149.43 E-plus 91 petrol Dh138.21 Dh145.86

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres