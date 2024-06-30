E-Paper

UAE petrol prices dip in July: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices were reduced by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to the rates in June

Image used for illustrative purposes
Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM

The UAE on Sunday (June 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of July 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee slashed the rates by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to prices in June. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

CategoryPrice per litre (July)Price per litre (June)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.99Dh3.1415 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.88Dh3.0214 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.80Dh2.9515 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh 7.14 and Dh11.11 less than last month.


Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrolDh152.49Dh160.14
Special 95 petrolDh146.88Dh154.02
E-plus 91 petrolDh142.8Dh150.45

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrolDh185.38Dh194.68
Special 95 petrolDh178.56Dh187.24
E-plus 91 petrolDh173.6Dh182.90

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrolDh221.26Dh232.36
Special 95 petrolDh213.12Dh223.48
E-plus 91 petrolDh207.2Dh218.30

