UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2024 announced

Transition to QR Codes with GS1 standards to revolutionise the consumer experience
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of July 2024. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Transition to QR Codes with GS1 standards to revolutionise the consumer experience
Annual exercise is integral to banks’ capital planning
The UAE is the first market in the HSBC global network to launch WorldTrader
The diversified group has a strong presence in the UAE
Fourth Edition of EDB Connect Forum fosters strategic partnerships
Partnership aims to create a thriving community of innovative entrepreneurs
Agreement calls for robust cooperation across a broad spectrum of duties
UAE and GCC present fertile ground for the adoption of immersive technologies