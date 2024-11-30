UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for December 2024 announced

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2024. The new rates will apply from December 1, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre, compared to Dh2.74 in November.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.50 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.63.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.43 a litre, compared to Dh2.55 a litre in November.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.67.

