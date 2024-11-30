Sat, Nov 30, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for December 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to fill up your vehicle tank this month

Published: Sat 30 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM

Updated: Sat 30 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM

Top Stories

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2024. The new rates will apply from December 1, and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre, compared to Dh2.74 in November.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.50 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.63.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.43 a litre, compared to Dh2.55 a litre in November.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.67.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These are the lowest petrol rates that have been announced in 2024. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

MonthSuper 98Special 95E-plus 91
January 2.822.712.64
February2.882.762.69
March3.032.922.85
April3.153.032.96
May3.343.223.15
June3.143.022.95
July2.992.882.80
August3.052.932.86
September2.902.782.71
October2.662.542.47
November2.742.632.55

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.

ALSO READ:



Next Story