UAE fuel prices drop to lowest rates in 2024: How much will a full tank cost in December?

The UAE on Saturday (November 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of December 2024. Petrol rates for the last month of 2024 have been slashed to their lowest this year.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee cut rates by as much as Dh0.13 per litre, compared to prices in November.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (Dec) Price per litre (Nov) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.61 Dh2.74 Dh0.13 Special 95 petrol Dh2.50 Dh2.63 Dh0.13 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.43 Dh2.55 Dh0.12

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol Dh133.11 Dh139.74 Special 95 petrol Dh127.50 Dh134.13 E-plus 91 petrol Dh123.93 Dh130.05

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres