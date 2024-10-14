UAE: EV charging stations to be installed in key locations across Ras Al Khaimah

File photo used for illustrative purposes

EV charging stations will be installed in key locations across Ras Al Khaimah, it was announced on Monday, October 14.

UAEV, a national company representing the first nationwide EV charging network, has signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) to instal and operate EV charging stations across the emirate.

UAEV will oversee all aspects of the project, from installation and maintenance to providing the necessary technology for data management. The authority will facilitate site access and use existing infrastructure to ensure smooth connectivity.

The agreement was signed by Eng Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, board member of UAEV, and Eng Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director-General of RAKTA.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng Yousif Ahmed Al Ali stated: "We are fully committed to supporting the UAE's Net Zero Strategy and advancing sustainable mobility through a diverse range of projects and initiatives that target key sectors across the UAE."

He further emphasised, "Our collaboration with RAKTA is set to significantly reduce emissions from the transportation sector, drive economic growth and safeguard the environment, while reinforcing the UAE's global leadership in sustainable mobility."

Eng Al Ali also highlighted that the agreement would make it easier to adopt more usage of EVs by developing advanced, accessible infrastructure to meet rising demand. This initiative empowers customers to embrace environmentally responsible choices, encouraging the use of eco- friendly technologies, and raising awareness.

UAEV, fully owned by the UAE government, is a joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE).

For his part, Eng Al Blooshi stated: 'We at Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority are committed to enhancing cooperation with our strategic partners to advance national efforts aimed at achieving the UAE’s Climate Neutrality Strategy by 2050. Our agreement with the UAEV is an important step toward achieving this goal, as we work together to promote the transition to sustainable transportation, which supports the implementation of RAKTA’s Green Mobility Strategy 2023-2040."