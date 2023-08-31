UAE announces retail fuel prices for September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

File photo

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 12:04 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM

The UAE on Thursday (August 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 28 fils per litre from the month of September.

Here are the latest petrol prices for August:

Category Price per litre (September) Price per litre (August) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.42 Dh3.14 28 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.31 Dh3.02 29 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh3.23 Dh2.95 28 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh13.88 and Dh14.28 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (September) Full tank cost (August) Super 98 petrol Dh174.42 Dh160.14 Special 95 petrol Dh168.81 Dh154.02 E-plus 91 petrol Dh164.73 Dh150.45

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol Dh212.04 Dh194.68 Special 95 petrol Dh205.22 Dh187.24 E-plus 91 petrol Dh200.26 Dh182.9

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (September) Full tank cost (August) Super 98 petrol Dh246.24 Dh232.36 Special 95 petrol Dh238.32 Dh223.48 E-plus 91 petrol Dh232.56 Dh218.3

