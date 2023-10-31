UAE announces retail fuel prices for November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee slashed fuel rates by 41 fils per litre

The UAE on Tuesday (October 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of November. The fuel price committee reduced the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by 41 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for November:

Category Price per litre (November) Price per litre (October) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.03 Dh3.44 41 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.92 Dh3.33 41 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.85 Dh3.26 41 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh20.91 and Dh30.34 less than what you would usually pay in October.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol Dh154.53 Dh175.44 Special 95 petrol Dh148.92 Dh169.83 E-plus 91 petrol Dh145.35 Dh166.26

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol Dh187.86 Dh213.28 Special 95 petrol Dh181.04 Dh206.46 E-plus 91 petrol Dh176.70 Dh202.12

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol Dh224.22 Dh254.56 Special 95 petrol Dh216.08 Dh246.42 E-plus 91 petrol Dh210.90 Dh241.24

