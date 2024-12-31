UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in January 2025?

The approved prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies
The UAE on Tuesday (December 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of January 2025.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept the rates unchanged from those of the last month of 2024.
The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh2.61
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.50
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.43
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh133.11
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh127.50
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh123.93
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh161.82
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh155
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh150.66
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh193.14
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh185
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh179.82
Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:
Similar to December's rates — which were the lowest prices announced in 2024 — prior to January 2025, October had the lowest fuel prices, when rates had been slashed for two consecutive months. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:
|Month
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-plus 91
|January
|2.82
|2.71
|2.64
|February
|2.88
|2.76
|2.69
|March
|3.03
|2.92
|2.85
|April
|3.15
|3.03
|2.96
|May
|3.34
|3.22
|3.15
|June
|3.14
|3.02
|2.95
|July
|2.99
|2.88
|2.80
|August
|3.05
|2.93
|2.86
|September
|2.90
|2.78
|2.71
|October
|2.66
|2.54
|2.47
|November
|2.74
|2.63
|2.55
|December
|2.61
|2.50
|2.43
ALSO READ: