Tue, Dec 31, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 30, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in January 2025?

The approved prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies

Published: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 10:57 AM

Updated: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 10:58 AM

Top Stories

The UAE on Tuesday (December 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of January 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept the rates unchanged from those of the last month of 2024.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (January)
Super 98 petrolDh2.61
Special 95 petrolDh2.50
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.43

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrolDh133.11
Special 95 petrolDh127.50
E-plus 91 petrolDh123.93

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrolDh161.82
Special 95 petrolDh155
E-plus 91 petrolDh150.66

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrolDh193.14
Special 95 petrolDh185
E-plus 91 petrolDh179.82

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

Similar to December's rates — which were the lowest prices announced in 2024 — prior to January 2025, October had the lowest fuel prices, when rates had been slashed for two consecutive months. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

MonthSuper 98Special 95E-plus 91
January 2.822.712.64
February2.882.762.69
March3.032.922.85
April3.153.032.96
May3.343.223.15
June3.143.022.95
July2.992.882.80
August3.052.932.86
September2.902.782.71
October2.662.542.47
November2.742.632.55
December2.612.502.43

ALSO READ:



Next Story