UAE announces fuel prices for February: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices have increased by up to 6 fils per litre, compared to the rates of January

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 1:06 PM

The UAE on Wednesday (January 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of February 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for February by between 5 and 6 fils per litre for gasoline, and reduced diesel price by 1 fil per litre, compared to the prices of January 2024. The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (February)Price per litre (January)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.88Dh2.826 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.76Dh2.715 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.69Dh2.645 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh4.44 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrolDh146.88Dh143.82
Special 95 petrolDh140.76Dh138.21
E-plus 91 petrolDh137.19Dh134.64

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrolDh178.56Dh174.84
Special 95 petrolDh171.12Dh168.02
E-plus 91 petrolDh166.78Dh163.68

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrolDh213.12Dh208.68
Special 95 petrolDh204.24Dh200.54
E-plus 91 petrolDh199.06Dh195.36

