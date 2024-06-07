Saudi Arabia to raise $11.2 billion with Aramco shares priced at 27.25 riyals

Photo: Reuters file

Fri 7 Jun 2024

Saudi Arabia is poised to raise more than $11.2 billion selling shares in oil giant Aramco to help fund its spending plans, after pricing the stock at the lower end of expectations, the company said on Friday.

Aramco shares were priced at 27.25 riyals ($7.27), near the bottom of a 26.7-to-29-riyal range used in marketing the sale.

The offering was covered four to five times, a person familiar with the matter said.

Foreign demand was stronger than expected, the person and two others familiar with the matter said, and was greater than international demand for Aramco's 2019 record-breaking IPO, two of the people said. One of them said demand included interest from China and elsewhere in Asia and another said the offering drew from Europe and London.

The Saudi government and Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the demand.

Saudi Arabia has been seeking to lure international investment to pour tens of billions of dollars into projects to diversify away from its reliance on oil. Yet foreign investment has repeatedly missed targets.

Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 is funding projects from electric vehicles to futuristic cities in the desert, mainly via its Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The $925-billion PIF, after scaling back some of its flagship "giga-projects", aims to sharpen its focus, Reuters has reported.