Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

Workshop presents the draft supervisory money laundering/terrorist financing methodology
Oil prices jumped roughly 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December.
By 1323 GMT Brent crude futures for November were up $1.62, or about 1.8%, to $90.62 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose $1.92, or about 2.2%, to $87.47 a barrel.
Riyadh's decision to extend its one million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly to consider whether to deepen the cut or increase production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia was widely expected to extend its voluntary oil cuts into October. Fellow OPEC+ member, Russia, also prolonged its voluntary cuts through the end of the year.
The world's second-largest oil exporter is reducing exports by 300,000 bpd for the period. It has been cutting output and exports in tandem with Saudi Arabia on top of existing OPEC+ supply reductions.
ALSO READ:
Workshop presents the draft supervisory money laundering/terrorist financing methodology
Gold had a strong 2023, defying expectations amid a high interest rate environment
Wok Boyz expands its presence with its new opening at Sahara Centre, Sharjah
Situated in Al Sufouh area, the property will feature 121 fully furnished residences, starting at Dh8 million
The upscale service seeks raises standards of luxury
Emirati MHAO Group and Japanese M-TEchX join hands to establish Maotex
Move marks Swiss watchmaker's first foray into realty
The construction industry worldwide is responsible for at least 30% of greenhouse gas emissions