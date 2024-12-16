Drydocks World to build offshore wind project in Germany

Drydocks World, in partnership with GE Vernova, has secured a landmark project to build and install Ostwind 4, a 2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind grid connection that will power nearly two million German households.

Awarded by 50Hertz, the transmission system operator for eastern Germany, including Berlin and Hamburg, the project is a major step in the country’ commitment to renewable energy.

Ostwind 4 will connect Baltic Sea wind farms to the national grid using cutting-edge High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology. This will mark Germany’s first deployment of a 525 kilovolts HVDC transmission system in Baltic, setting new standards for efficiency in transporting energy over long distances.

Located 30km northeast of Rügen Island, the project includes the construction of offshore and onshore converter stations and a 110-km DC cable system linking land and sea.

Drydocks World, part of the DP World Group, will manage the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the of the wind energy converter stations’ topsides and jacket structures. The topside, fabricated at Drydocks World’s Dubai facility, will integrate advanced equipment designed and manufactured in Europe. Once completed, the platform will be transported and installed in German waters.

GE Vernova will supply the HVDC technology, including voltage-sourced converters (VSC), transformers, SF6-free gas insulated switchgear, civil works for the onshore converter station, and grid automation equipment. The innovative design of the offshore converter station includes a U-shaped jacket substructure supporting offshore wind energy production for decades. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive officer, DP World, said: “Drydocks World’s pivotal role in the Ostwind 4 Project underscores its technical excellence and commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure. This award reflects DP World’s broader mission to drive clean energy transitions and economic growth. As the global energy landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to leveraging our expertise and innovative capabilities to support initiatives that drive clean energy transitions and economic development.” Captain Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said: “The Ostwind 4 project exemplifies the power of international collaboration in advancing renewable energy solutions. Drydocks World is honoured to support Germany’s transition to sustainable energy by delivering cutting-edge offshore infrastructure that embodies engineering excellence and environmental stewardship.” Stefan Kapferer, CEO of 50Hertz Transmission, said: “The awarding of the contract to GE Vernova and Drydock World marks the beginning of a new chapter in the use of wind energy in the Baltic Sea. 50Hertz is the first transmission system operator to deploy 2 GW / 525 kV technology in this sea area. This is pioneering work. We want to ensure that the entirety of the technically and economically viable offshore wind energy potential in the Baltic Sea is exploited, primarily with the help of direct current technology. To do this, we need to think and act in an even more networked way across national borders. One prerequisite for this is the creation of legal and regulatory conditions that enable wind farms in the waters of other EU states to be connected to the German transmission grid.”

Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification business, added: “Ostwind 4 represents a crucial milestone in our mission to electrify and decarbonize with the energy to change the world. By leveraging our advanced HVDC technology, this key infrastructure project underscores the essential role of offshore wind to ensure European energy security and to accelerate the global energy transition. This order also highlights the rapid growth in GE Vernova’s Electrification segment, our fastest growing business, as our customers invest in the grid. We are very proud to collaborate with 50Hertz and Drydocks World to advance Germany’s renewable energy goals and set a new standard for a resilient and sustainable grid infrastructure.”