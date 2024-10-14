Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Higher Committee of Energy in emirate

A decree has been issued by the Ajman Ruler, applying to all entities currently involved in or seeking to engage in petroleum product trading within Ajman and its free zones.

The establishment of the Ajman Higher Committee of Energy comes under the Emiri Decree No. (8) of 2024, issued by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

The newly formed committee will possess legal personality and capacity to fulfill its designated functions. It will operate under the oversight of the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

According to the decree, the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council shall appoint the members of the Higher Committee of Energy based on their demonstrated expertise and experience in relevant fields. The committee members shall serve a three-year term.