Adnoc Gas using 3D printing to make critical replacement components on demand

Adnoc Gas has developed one of the energy industry’s largest digital libraries of critical components, which can be manufactured on demand using advanced three-dimensional (3D) printing technology. Over 3,500 items have been scanned and stored in a secure digital warehouse, generating an expected benefit to Adnoc Gas of $50 million by 2028.

The use of 3D printing offers an advanced digital solution for producing high quality components quickly to ensure uninterrupted operations and supports Adnoc’s broader strategy to accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive greater value. The process, called additive manufacturing but more commonly known as 3D printing, has cut production lead times by 50 per cent, significantly reducing operational down time and allowing for greater inventory flexibility and responsiveness to market demands.

The technology, provided by Immensa, a UAE-based firm specialising in additive printing and digital warehousing, has been used to manufacture critical replacement components at Adnoc Gas’ Das Island and Habshan gas processing sites. This approach has eliminated the need for overseas shipping, cutting CO2 emissions, and drastically reduced on-site inventories.

Dr Ahmed Alebri, chief executive officer of Adnoc Gas, said: “3D printing provides an advanced digital solution for designing and producing components, optimising the company’s supply chain, enhancing performance, and reducing costs. It enables the creation of complex geometries and precise features impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. By leading the way in integrating additive manufacturing into our operations, we are driving forward operational excellence and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

At its Das Island site, Adnoc Gas has successfully replaced air compressor impellers with 3D printed impellers, proving the feasibility of using the technology for complex, high-value rotating parts. Meanwhile, at its Habshan site, hundreds of components have been scanned and digitally stored, ready to be 3D printed on demand using polymers or metals. Adnoc Gas’ use of 3D technology paves the way for further innovation across the company. It is exploring onsite 3D manufacturing to optimize its operations and cut CO2 emissions. It is also partnering with Immensa to create and optimize 3D printing solutions specifically for the energy industry. Innovation and technology have long been the hallmarks of Adnoc Gas, and it is harnessing the power of big data analytics, supercomputing, and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize efficiency and sustainability across its operations and deliver greater shareholder value.

In addition to 3D printing, Adnoc Gas has developed and deployed multiple advanced digital solutions, including AI and machine learning. Through these data driven solutions and the insights they provide, the company is optimizing processing and maintenance operations, enhancing efficiency, improving its sustainability performance, and driving competitive advantage. Adnoc Gas expects AI to deliver benefits of $400 million a year for the next five years.