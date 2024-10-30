Adnoc Drilling third quarter revenue tops $1 billion, rising 32% year-on-year

Driven by increased visibility and the strong first nine-month results, Adnoc Drilling upgraded its guidance for full year 2024 on Wednesday.

The company now projects compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue in the 14 per cent - 18 per cent range from its 2023 base. It also expects conventional Ebitda margin around 50 per cent, with drilling conventional margins exceeding 50 per cent and OFS margin in the range of 22 per cent - 26 per cent over the medium term.

Conservative long-term leverage target is expected up to 2.0x net debt / Ebitda. Net working capital as percentage of revenue is targeted around 12 per cent. Maintenance CapEx post-2024 is seen at $200 - $250 million per annum. This CapEx excludes organic and inorganic growth capex, the company said.

Adnoc Drilling’s third quarter revenue increased significantly to $1.026 billion, rising by 32 per cent year-on-year. Growth has been fueled by the expansion of onshore and offshore fleets, as well as the continued growth of the oilfield services (OFS) segment. This momentum has been further bolstered by the initial contributions from the Turnwell and the Enersol joint ventures.

The strong top-line performance coupled with the company’s continued and effective cost management initiatives translated into record Ebitda of $510 million in the third quarter, up 34 per cent year-on-year, yielding a 50 per cent Ebitda margin. Net profit for the quarter grew by 30 per cent year-on-year to $335 million.

For the nine months period, revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year to $2.85 billion, driven by increased activity and the expansion of OFS. Meanwhile Ebitda grew 34 per cent year-on-year to $1.42 billion and net profit grew 29 per cent year-on-year to $905 million.

At the end of the third quarter, the fleet consisted of 140 owned rigs, including four lease-to-own land rigs. In 2024 the Company has operationalized 21 rigs, including reactivations, with a further two jack-up rigs scheduled to join the fleet in the fourth quarter. The company expects the owned fleet to be 142 by year end.

Revenue in the third quarter increased 29 per cent year-on-year to $487 million, mainly due to new rigs commencing operations.

Offshore Jack-up revenue for the quarter grew 46 per cent year-on-yearto $290 million, due to higher activity from jack-ups compared to last year, as the offshore operations expanded. Offshore island revenue stood at $52 million during the quarter, with Ebitda at $32 million and net profit at $22 million.

OFS revenue increased 36 per cent year-on-year to $197 million, mainly driven by increased activity in directional drilling and drilling fluids. The overall volume of activity of the segment is expected to increase in the final part of the year, in-line with planned phasing and driven by a ramp-up in IDS rigs and the unconventional business.

In July, Adnoc Drilling was awarded a $733 million contract for 3 new artificial intelligence enabled island rigs, in support of growing operations at the offshore Zakum field. The award follows existing agreements with revenue underpinned by long-term contract durations and guaranteed returns. The delivery of rigs and the commencement of operations is expected during 2026. In the quarter, Enersol, the technology focused investment joint venture between Adnoc Drilling and Alpha Dhabi signed an agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in NTS Amega, subject to regulatory approval. NTS Amega is a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, complex tool repair and rental solutions for the oil and gas sector. Its range of solutions for technically challenging processes have a track record of improving efficiency and reducing costs. During the quarter, Enersol also signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of EV Holdings, a leading downhole visualization company. EV Holdings is a global provider of vision-based diagnostics and analytical services in the global oil and gas sector, with 116 patents. Its technology supports well operators to make timely and informed decisions that increase operational efficiency, maximize production, and reduce costs. This third acquisition by Enersol, subject to regulatory approvals, will bring the total capital commitments to circa $550 million since inception in January 2024. A transaction to acquire an additional 42.2 per cent equity stake of Gordon Technologies was closed in early September 2024, bringing Enersol’s total equity stake to 67.2 per cent. Gordon Technologies, a leading provider of measurement while drilling technology, completed the set-up of its Abu Dhabi business and started field operations in the MENA region during the quarter. In September, following an announcement in mid-August by MSCI, Adnoc Drilling was added to MSCI’s flagship indexes including MSCI EM, and MSCI UAE, becoming the 12th member of the MSCI UAE index. Inclusion in MSCI indexes provides greater visibility among global investors in financial markets. Inclusion is expected to boost liquidity, given the expected passive inflows as well as potential appetite from active institutional investors tracking MSCI indexes.

Commenting on the record third quarter results for 2024, Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer, Adnoc Drilling, said: “Adnoc Drilling has once again delivered record-breaking quarterly results, driven by our commitment to strong, sustained strategic growth. This exceptional performance, alongside our pursuit of operational excellence, is reshaping our earnings potential. Key milestones, such as the positive progress of Enersol and the successful launch of Turnwell, demonstrate our ability to execute on multiple fronts. Our results reflect a committed focus on efficiency and expansion, thanks to the dedication of our team whose efforts ensure we consistently provide exceptional service to our customers. We remain well on-track to deliver continued accelerated growth and maximise shareholder returns.”