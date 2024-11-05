Adnoc awards $920 million contract to extend AI-powered well digitalisation programme

Weibin Li (left), VP, Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering and Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Upstream ED, Adnoc, sign the agreement. — Supplied photo

Adnoc announced the award of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Corporation on Monday, worth up to $920 million (Dh3.38 billion), to install remote sensing and well operating equipment at its onshore Bab, Bu Hasa and Southeast fields, extending its AI-powered well digitalisation programme to cover the fields.

The contract was awarded by Adnoc Onshore and will see more than 80 per cent of the value flow back into the UAE’s economy under Adnoc’s in-country value (ICV) programme, supporting economic growth and diversification.

Adnoc’s well digitalisation programme, due for completion in 2027, will enable the remote monitoring and control of over 2,000 wells, enhancing operational efficiency and improving safety by reducing downtime and optimizing well performance. The AI-powered programme builds on Adnoc’s strategy to accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies and AI solutions across its operations. Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Adnoc upstream executive director, said: “This award will accelerate our well digitalization program and the automation of our operations, supporting our goal to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company. As we harness the power of industry-leading technologies to further optimise our operations, we are ensuring that we continue to drive significant value back into the UAE economy and the substantial in-country value generated by this award will further catalyse industrial growth opportunities for the private sector.”

The well digitalisation programme is already deployed at the onshore Mender and Qusahwira fields, as well as the Northeast Bab (NEB) field, Adnoc’s first ’smart field’ since 2006. The programme includes digitalised control valves, instrumentation and other hardware that will relay real-time operational data from sensors embedded in the wells and pipelines. This information will be sent to the control rooms via the energy industry’s largest private 5G network, which is being built by Adnoc and e&, providing an instant overview of critical variables like temperature and pressure. This in turn will enable AI-powered tools, such as AIQ’s industry-leading RoboWell solution, to control the wells autonomously in real time.