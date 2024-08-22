Adnoc awards $200-million contract to NMDC Group for Ruwais LNG Project

A view of NMDC's Ghasha Dredger. The contract encompasses extensive dredging operations, involving the removal of approximately 15 million cubic metres of material across a 5-km channel

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:24 PM

NMDC Group has secured a contract worth more than $200 million from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for crucial marine dredging works in the pioneering Ruwais LNG Project.

This project introduces the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa to use clean energy, showcasing NMDC Group’s capabilities in handling significant marine infrastructure projects and their dedication to advancing vital energy projects globally.

The contract encompasses extensive dredging operations, involving the removal of approximately 15 million cubic metres of material across a 5-km channel with a 245-metre width. NMDC Group will also install vital navigational aids, ensuring safe maritime access to the new LNG facility.

Located in Al Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi, Adnoc’s low-carbon LNG project will feature two natural gas liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 9.6 million metric tonnes per annum. The facility’s use of renewable energy-powered electric motors positions it among the world’s lowest-carbon-intensity LNG plants. Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group CEO, said: “Securing this contract for Adnoc’s pioneering LNG project underscores NMDC Group’s exceptional capabilities in delivering complex marine infrastructure. This project, which harnesses clean energy, aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability—a value deeply rooted in our corporate culture. It strengthens our longstanding partnership with Adnoc and highlights our dedication to advancing the UAE’s energy sector. We are determined to execute this project with the utmost precision, adhering to the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental responsibility. Our innovative approach and technical expertise will be instrumental in bringing this low-carbon LNG facility to fruition, significantly enhancing the UAE’s standing in the global energy landscape,” he added. Niels de Bruijn, NMDC Dredging & Marine CEO, said: “We are honored to be entrusted with this critical marine dredging project by Adnoc. Our team’s extensive experience in executing large-scale dredging operations, coupled with our state-of-the-art fleet and innovative solutions, will ensure the successful delivery of this project. We are committed to supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in low-carbon LNG production, and this project marks a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

Earlier in June, NMDC Energy, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, in collaboration with Technip Energies, was awarded a $5.5 billion contract by Adnoc for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the LNG Growth Project.