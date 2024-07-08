Partner Content By KT Engage
Empowering Change: How Damana is Bridging the Employment Gap for Underserved Communities
#Damana Gives is not just making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged individuals but also contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
"Relocating to a foreign country and adapting my skills to meet the demands of a new market left me feeling uncertain and lacking in confidence," says Cagla Kasapoglu, an immigrant. Another baby boomer, Rolly Verduyn, adds, "Job hunting can be a daunting task, with the endpoint seemingly far away - and it may well be." In the labyrinth of the modern job market, millions of people like Cagla and Rolly find themselves feeling helpless and distressed in the job market, struggling to navigate the complexities of career transitions and the ever-evolving employment landscape.
Within this maze, the journey to secure meaningful employment becomes an uphill battle, with factors such as socioeconomic background, ethnicity, gender, and education shaping one's trajectory more profoundly than merit alone. In the face of such formidable challenges, the imperative to dismantle these barriers and forge new pathways has never been more pressing. With a steadfast commitment to addressing this imbalance, Damana has forged a strategic partnership with Jobs for Humanity, an NGO dedicated to empowering underserved communities. This strategic partnership aims to provide coaching and support to underprivileged individuals in the UAE, equipping them with the necessary skills to secure employment opportunities and thrive in the corporate world.
How #DamanaGives is Changing Lives
In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising the critical importance of sustainability and diversity & inclusion (D&I). These elements are not mere buzzwords but pivotal components that drive long-term success, innovation, and societal impact. Embracing sustainability alongside a diverse and inclusive workplace culture can propel organisations toward a future where profitability and social responsibility go hand in hand. Exemplifying this commitment is 'Damana Gives' initiative launched in 2024. This ESG/Sustainability program serves as a roadmap to a brighter and more responsible future for Damana.
Central to this initiative is the weekly dedication of Damana employees to give 4 sessions of 45 minutes each, in a span of 8 weeks, to mentor individuals from diverse backgrounds, including the blind, deaf, single mothers, refugees, and neurodivergent individuals. This initiative underscores the profound belief in the transformative power of diversity and inclusion, recognizing that empathy and inclusivity are crucial for a thriving, dynamic workplace. By fostering a culture where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, Damana is not only setting a benchmark for corporate citizenship but also cultivating an environment of genuine empowerment and mutual respect. Through 'Damana Gives', the company showcases its commitment to making a lasting, positive impact on both society and the planet.
SDGs at the Heart of Damana
The notion of employee empowerment has emerged as a pivotal catalyst for driving success and nurturing impactful connections within organisations. Central to the concept of employee empowerment is the cultivation of a positive work culture, that serves as the fertile ground for fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth. Aligned with the brand's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, Damana is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued, respected, and empowered to make a difference through community service.
For organisations aligning with specific SDGs not only reflects a commitment to corporate social responsibility but also fosters a positive work culture that can empower employees and drive business success. At the core of the initiative is a focus on three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that align closely with Damana's mission and values.
SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth: Damana's collaboration with Jobs for Humanity exemplifies its commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth. Through individualised coaching and comprehensive support, Damana aims to empower underrepresented talents, facilitating their access to meaningful employment opportunities.
Damana employees participated in the Diversity & Inclusion session, highlighting the organisation's proactive engagement in promoting diversity within its workforce. Further demonstrating their dedication, 30% of session attendees volunteered for Damana's coaching program, whereby they personally mentored 1 or 2 job seekers, contributing to the initiative's broader impact on workforce development and inclusivity.
SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production: Damana recognises the importance of responsible consumption and production. As part of DAMANA Gives, the company is implementing initiatives such as installing recycling bins in offices and reducing single-use plastics and paper. These efforts aim to minimise environmental impact and promote sustainable practices within the organisation.
SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being: In addition to economic empowerment, DAMANA Gives prioritises the health and well-being of communities. The initiative includes organising blood donation drives in the communities where Damana operates, promoting internal team sports clubs for employee wellness, and hosting Mosaic Heritage Day events to celebrate cultural diversity and foster cross-cultural understanding.
Building on a 50+ years of legacy as a pioneer in the insurance industry within the GCC, Damana has consistently earned the trust of its clients and the respect of its peers. Today, Damana is a leading insurance provider in the GCC, extending its leadership to the healthcare sector through SAICOHEALTH, DAMANA's dedicated medical insurance division.
