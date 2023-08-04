Elon Musk performs dumbbell curl in Twitter live video, memes follow

Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 4:15 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 4:19 PM

Elon Musk has gone live on Twitter and posted a widely watched video in which the owner of the micro-blogging platform could be seen doing a dumbbell curl.

“This is me, curling a 45,” the billionaire said in the viral video shared on Friday, referring to its weight in pounds.

Musk’s live session was part of a “video feature” testing for the Twitter app. To be sure, Twitter already has the live video functionality, which was announced back in 2016.

Towards the end of the live session, which lasted 53 seconds, he said, “Looks like our video feature is working better. Thanks for the test.”

Musk, Tesla CEO and the world's richest man, also said that Twitter’s "live video" feature was working “reasonably well”. Sharing the icon of the feature, he wrote, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post”.

Musk, 52, has brought in a slew of changes to Twitter since acquiring it last year. In the latest, he has rebranded Twitter as "X", dumping the iconic blue bird logo from the website and application.

Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 39, whose company has recently launched Twitter rival Threads.

One user said, “Zuck (Zuckerberg) couldn’t curl a 45 if he took steroids”.

One person shared a hilarious meme of the Meta CEO peeping through a window and seemingly watching Musk train.

Musk was also imagined as the Marvel superhero Hulk by a user.

A Spider-Man meme also made its way to Twitter.

Meanwhile, a user tried to predict what Zuckerberg could be thinking about the Twitter Live.

Musk’s Twitter Live came a day after Zuckerberg revealed that he had installed an octagon, a fighting cage with eight sides used for MMA matches, in his backyard.

Buzz over a cage fight between the billionaires began when Musk threw a challenge to Zuckerberg in a Twitter exchange on June 21. The Meta CEO later asked Musk to send him the “location”, which prompted Musk to reply, “Vegas Octagon”.

Ever since, posts of Zuckerberg training in jiu-jitsu have surfaced time and again on the internet.

Meanwhile, Dana White, president of the UFC, last month, said that he talked to Musk and Zuckerberg about the cage fight and that “they both want to do it”.

On the business front, Twitter has threatened to sue Meta after the Instagram parent company launched the Threads app that is seen as a rival to the Musk-owned micro-blogging site.

