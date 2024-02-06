Elie Aoun steps down from his role as Media CEO at Ipsos

Elie will maintain an advisory role at Ipsos in Mena and will continue to share his wealth of experience and industry knowledge within the organisation. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:06 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM

Elie Aoun, long known for his role as Media CEO at Ipsos in MENA, has decided to step down from his position, following a successful tenure spanning 32 years within the organisation. This significant new chapter marks a major milestone for the media guru, who has contributed to shaping the industry for many decades.

Since joining Ipsos in 1992 in Lebanon, Elie’s career trajectory has continually been upwards, assuming numerous roles and taking on an array of responsibilities at Ipsos in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena). Of the many highlights alongside his role at Media CEO, Elie assumed the role of Global Adex Lead in 2020, and became partner at Ipsos in Mena, in 2015. Throughout his career, Elie played a crucial role in successfully developing the media business of Ipsos in the region, greatly influencing the industry landscape.

Moving forward, Elie will maintain an advisory role at Ipsos in Mena and will continue to share his wealth of experience and industry knowledge within the organisation. His future endeavours are centred on developing personal ventures across multiple industries.