EFG Hermes secures top spot in MENA equity capital markets for 2024

EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) announced its recent rankings in MENA equity capital markets in 2024. The Firm was named the #1 investment bank in the MENA Equity & Equity-Related category for 2024 by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). T

EFG Hermes led the MENA market in equity capital market (ECM) activity for 2024, completing 11 IPOs and 6 secondary offerings. The firm’s ability to secure a significant number of senior roles across transactions underscores its trusted position as the partner of choice for high-profile capital market solutions in the region.

EFG Hermes’ leadership was evident in its execution across nine diverse sectors, including healthcare, technology, consumer finance, and education. Notable transactions include:

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs):

The first tech unicorn listing on the main Saudi Exchange with Nice One

IPOs for Talabat, LuLu, Alef Education, Parkin, Spinneys, UIHC, Miahona, Beyout, Almoosa Health, and Fakeeh Care Group

Secondary Offerings:

The landmark Aramco Follow-on Offering (FMO), one of the largest secondary offerings in the region

Two Accelerated Bookbuild Offerings (ABB) for ADNOC Drilling, demonstrating the firm’s expertise in rapid and efficient capital raising These transactions were successfully executed across four major GCC exchanges— Tadawul, ADX, DFM, and Boursa Kuwait— cementing EFG Hermes’ regional footprint and demonstrating its ability to operate beyond its home market. Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, said, “This year marks the highest deal count executed in a single year between ECM and M&A transactions. Capturing this deal count and maximizing our senior role leadership in MENA underscores clients' trust in our capabilities and the depth of such relationships. We are committed to executing impactful transactions that not only drive client success but also contribute to the growth of the region’s capital markets. Moustafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, added, “Our 2024 performance speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of our platform. Achieving the highest deal count in MENA ECM transactions, including 11 IPOs and 6 secondary offerings, underscores not only our leadership in numbers but also the breadth and depth of our capabilities. What truly sets us apart is the diversity of markets, industries, and transaction sizes we cater to, demonstrating a sustainable, well-rounded approach to growth rather than relying on a single mega-deal to drive results.” Looking ahead, EFG Hermes is projected to maintain the highest deal count in MENA ECM transactions for 2025, driven by its strong pipeline and ability to secure senior roles in upcoming high-profile deals. The firm’s sector and market diversification provide a sustainable platform to replicate its success and continue leading the market. “As we look to 2025, we are confident that our robust ECM pipeline, combined with the team’s unmatched expertise, positions us to maintain our leadership and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are not just leading the market; we are building a sustainable foundation to continue doing so for years to come, proving that our success is as dynamic and versatile as the markets we serve,” added Gad.