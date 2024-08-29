US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt

The Business Bay Gate is valued at Dh2.265 billion and the Al Safa South Gate valued at Dh469 million
The US economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter this year, the Department of Commerce said Thursday, on stronger consumer spending than originally anticipated.
The world's biggest economy grew at an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the April to June period, up from 2.8 percent according to an earlier estimate.
Analysts had expected no revision to the figure.
"The update primarily reflected an upward revision to consumer spending," said the Commerce Department.
Unexpectedly robust consumption -- even in the face of high interest rates -- has helped to bolster the US economy in recent times.
But with households depleting pandemic-era savings, the anticipation was for consumption to pull back.
In the latest revision, the higher spending was was partly offset by downward revisions in other areas like business investment, exports and government spending.
Imports, however, were revised higher.
The 3.0 percent number for the second quarter this year was an uptick from 1.4 percent growth in the first quarter.
Although the Federal Reserve has rapidly hiked interest rates to tackle surging inflation in 2022, it is widely expected to make its first post-pandemic rate cut in September. This could provide a boost to the economy.
Orban has been at loggerheads with Brussels for years over rule of law issues
Aggregate net profits reached $14.8 billion during the quarter
The company's shares have nearly doubled this year, after more than tripling in 2022, outperforming even Nvidia
Good monsoon is expected during September, boosting farm output
Last month, myco reported its first profitable year, with an EBITDA of $1 million and revenue of $7.5 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year
The number of commercial licences issued to UAE female nationals grew by 23 per cent from January to August 26 across various sectors
Globally, Manila has topped the Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index