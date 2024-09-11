US consumer inflation eases more than expected in August

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 5:51 PM

The headline rate of US consumer inflation eased more than expected last month, according to government data published Wednesday, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

A rate cut by the independent US central bank would act to boost demand in the world's largest economy. That would give the Democratic party some good economic news to run on going into the final stretch of the 2024 presidential elections.

The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.5 percent in August from a year ago, down from 2.9 percent in July and the lowest annual figure since February 2021, the Labor Department said in a statement.

This was slightly below the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

Monthly inflation picked up by 0.2 percent, in line with expectations.

"Today's report shows that we are turning the page on inflation," White House National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said in a statement.

"With inflation coming back down close to normal levels, it is important to focus on sustaining the historic gains we have made for American workers during this recovery," she added.

Despite the good news on the headline rate, a measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs was largely unchanged on an annual basis, and rose by a larger-than-expected 0.3 percent from a month earlier, indicating that underlying inflation remains sticky.

"It still seems that some of the inflationary pressures are still related to what we would call catch-up inflation," Bernard Yaros, Oxford Economics' lead US economist, told AFP.

He pointed to a 0.6 percent rise in motor vehicle insurance and the ongoing stickiness of the housing indices.

"This is not necessarily something the Fed can cure right away," he added.

Alongside the ongoing slowdown in consumer inflation, the Fed's favored inflation measure, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), has also eased towards the bank's long-term two-percent target in recent months.

The labor market has also cooled.

Against this backdrop, Fed policymakers have shifted attention from inflation to the unemployment part of the bank's dual mandate, and indicated that rate cuts are on the way.

"The time has come for policy to adjust," Fed chair Jerome Powell said last month.