UAE: Over 80 global leaders to speak on future of smart economies at Sharjah event

File photo: Sharjah Investment Forum

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 4:04 PM

More than 80 ministers, government officials, business leaders, and investors from around the world will gather to explore the latest economic trends, the transformative role of AI in smart economies, and the strategies needed to drive sustainable development and growth across industries during the seventh edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024).

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) under the theme ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,’ the event will take place from September 18 to 19 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

Prominent speakers will lead a series of high-level discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops to deliberate on critical issues such as the future of manufacturing, advancements in agriculture, innovations in logistics, and the role of AI in enhancing food security and supply chain management.

Among the leading UAE figures who will take the SIF stage are Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Khalifa Musbah Al Tunaiji, chairman of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The forum will also welcome Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah.

An impressive lineup of influential CEOs from leading UAE-based companies will also be featured at SIF 2024. Among these are Khaled Al Huraimel, group CEO and vice-chairman of Beeah Group; Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park; Sara Bilhaif Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; and Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah.

Joining them are Ahmad Al Darwish, CEO of Falcon Robotics; Hamed Al Hamed, CEO of Gracia Group; Mohammad AbuSheikh, founder and CEO of LocAI Ltd.; Talal Tabbaa, CEO of CoinMena; Kareem Ayyad, CEO of Uktob.ai; Khaled Shaikh, founder and CEO of Prognica Labs; Muhammad Gawish, co-founder and CEO of iSchool; Bader Al Essa, CEO and founder of Emcan; and Ahmad Hammoud, UAE general manager of Alesca Technologies.

Diverse voices from across the globe

The two-day international event will see a distinguished array of experts and business leaders from around the world. Among them are Morgan Eldred, founder of Digital Energy; Liesl Yearsley, CEO of Akiin AI; and Bobby Stattelman, CEO of UAE-based Falcons.AI. Additional participants include Rajesh Garg, group chief financial officer and lead on sustainability at Landmark Retail, and Kris Fade, radio host and entrepreneur.

Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from entrepreneurs and business leaders with diverse backgrounds, such as Jigar Sagar, founder of Triliv Holdings, and Dariush Soudi, founder of Arena Capital. The forum will also present perspectives from Reg Athwal, founder and CEO of Verchool Holdings, and Briar Prestidge, founder and CEO of Prestidge Group.