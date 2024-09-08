Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy grows 4.9% in Q2: GASTAT

Clouds move over the Riyadh skyline. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:46 PM

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities expanded 4.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, driven by gains in the financial and insurance sectors, official data showed.

According to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), and published by Arab News, the financial, insurance, and business services sectors surged 7.1 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Non-oil activity also rose 2.1 per cent compared to the previous quarter, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts to broaden its economic base.

The non-oil sector’s growth aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic plan aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on oil revenues.

The report further revealed that Saudi Arabia’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product increased by 1.4 per cent in the second quarter compared to the first.

However, GDP saw a slight year-on-year decline of 0.3 per cent in the same period, largely due to an 8.9 per cent drop in oil activities following the Kingdom’s decision to cut crude output in line with OPEC+ agreements.

To stabilize the market, Saudi Arabia reduced oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023, a cut that has been extended until December 2024.

GASTAT also noted that the Kingdom’s GDP at current prices reached SR1.02 trillion ($270 billion) in the second quarter.