Reversal of oil cuts to fuel GCC growth in 2025

A view of Jebel Ali port in Dubai. — File photo

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:52 PM

The GCC region is poised for a significant rebound, with growth projected to more than double to 4.4 per cent in 2025 as oil production cuts are gradually phased out, a report showed on Wednesday.

The latest ICAEW Economic Insight report for the Middle East, prepared by Oxford Economics, paints a cautiously optimistic outlook for the region. While economic growth in the Middle East is projected at 2.1 per cent in 2024, a significant acceleration to 3.7 per cent is expected in 2025, largely driven by the reversal of oil production cuts by Opec+.

“Strong domestic momentum, coupled with anticipated interest rate reductions, is expected to fuel consumption and private investment, boosting the region’s overall economic outlook,” the report said.

The extension of oil production cuts by Opec+ has led to a slight downward revision of the GCC’s 2024 growth forecast to 2.1 per cent from 2.2 per cent three months ago. “While this reflects the temporary impact on the region’s energy sector, the outlook for 2025 remains optimistic as oil production increases, providing a strong boost to the region’s economies,” the report said.

The report underscores the resilience of GCC non-energy sectors, which are projected to grow by 4.2 per cent this year and 4.4 per cent in 2025. Recent PMI readings suggest strong domestic activity, and anticipated interest rate reductions is expected to further bolster consumption and private investment. These sectors, including tourism, trade, and finance, are becoming crucial growth drivers in the region’s economic diversification efforts.

Kuwait’s economy is forecast to grow by only 0.5 per cent due to ongoing oil production cuts, but is expected to rebound to 2.5 per cent in 2025-26. The recent discovery of the Al-Nokhatha oil field, with estimated reserves of 3.2 billion barrels, promises higher future oil gains and supports Kuwait’s agenda to expand production output to 4 million barrels per day by 2035.

Oman’s economy is projected to achieve a growth rate of 1.5 per cent in 2024, supported by a resilient non-energy sector. Growth is expected to gain further traction, reaching 2.3 per cent in 2025, as oil production restrictions are eased. Oman’s public finances remain robust, with a budget surplus expected despite lower energy revenues. The country’s commitment to fiscal reforms and diversification efforts has been recognised by Moody’s, which recently upgraded Oman’s Ba1 credit rating to positive.

The report highlights ongoing geopolitical risks, particularly regional conflicts, which could impact sectors linked to tourism and trade, and adds a layer of uncertainty to the forecast. However, a potential breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran offers some upside potential for oil production and exports in the medium term.

The GCC inflation forecast for 2024 has been lowered to 1.7 per cent, but is expected to rise to 2.1 per cent next year. Inflation remains below 2 per cent in all GCC countries except Kuwait and the UAE, where slightly higher rates persist due to housing price pressures.

Hanadi Khalife, head of Middle East, ICAEW, said: “The report underscores the importance of resilience in navigating global economic and regional geopolitical headwinds. We are confident that the Middle East’s business community, supported by the expertise of the accountancy profession, will continue to demonstrate its ability to innovate and thrive amid these challenges.”

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor, and chief economist and managing director, Oxford Economics Middle East, said: “The GCC’s proactive and strategic investment in non-oil sectors, alongside the gradual recovery of oil production, is paving the way for robust growth in 2025, projected to more than double to 4.4 per cent. In a global environment of slowing economic growth, the resilience of the GCC stands out. The region’s strong performance across both energy and non-energy sectors — particularly in tourism, trade, and finance—positions it for sustained success in the coming year.”

Despite ongoing challenges, the latest ICAEW Economic Insight report paints a positive picture for the region’s economic prospects in 2025, driven by the reversal of oil production cuts and continued strength in non-energy sectors.

Reversal of oil cuts to fuel GCC growth in 2025

